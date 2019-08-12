Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,439 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,842,000 after acquiring an additional 379,298 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after buying an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

KNX traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,564. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

