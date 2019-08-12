Systematic Financial Management LP Buys New Shares in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.10% of Entercom Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ETM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Entercom Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

In related news, Chairman David J. Field bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,863,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,902,399.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 56,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $338,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,186,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,047,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $504.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

