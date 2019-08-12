Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) has been given a $22.00 target price by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of SYMC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.67. 15,821,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Symantec has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Symantec will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,079,000 after buying an additional 3,114,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Symantec by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,082,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Symantec by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,861,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Symantec by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,461,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Symantec by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 930,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

