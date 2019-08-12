Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Given a $9.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) received a $9.00 price target from investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

NYSE:SUP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,760. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Superior Industries International’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Giromini acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3,761.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 518,686 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

