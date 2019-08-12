SunTrust Banks Reiterates $56.00 Price Target for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 price objective on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cross Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.98.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. 20,400,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,127. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $322,520,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $319,050,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $134,538,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,411,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $62,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.