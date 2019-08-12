SunTrust Banks Reiterates $45.00 Price Target for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James cut shares of Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.84.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,820.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,153,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,535,000 after buying an additional 3,454,138 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 54.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,797,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,009 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.7% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,018,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,523,000 after purchasing an additional 849,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,415,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,099,000 after purchasing an additional 549,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

