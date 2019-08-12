SunTrust Banks Raises Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $90.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $84.00 price objective on Match Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis raised their price objective on Match Group from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. 21,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,687. Match Group has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 153.58% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3,829.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

