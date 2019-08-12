SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.01. 1,343,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

