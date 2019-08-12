SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.
Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.01. 1,343,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84.
In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.