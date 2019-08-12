Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,819 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Comerica worth $49,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 166.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,602,000 after buying an additional 2,236,331 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $60,749,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $16,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Comerica by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,477,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,365,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $13,688,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. 19,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $100.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.05.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.