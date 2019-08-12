Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.36 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Thomson Reuters worth $54,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 481.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,753. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

