Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $53.04 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 49,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of DexCom worth $53,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in DexCom by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 46,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $309,576.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 7,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $978,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,665 shares of company stock worth $7,466,165. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.14. 3,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,558. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.17 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

