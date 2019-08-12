Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $51,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $52.77. 14,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.68 per share, with a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,272.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Markus Boehringer sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,254,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,720 shares of company stock worth $1,223,243 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.