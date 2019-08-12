Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $46,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other news, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $68,927.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.55. 1,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,428. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.18.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

