Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 144,129 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,326,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $34,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,852 shares of company stock worth $7,991,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 0.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.09 and a 12 month high of $373.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

