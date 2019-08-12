Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 94,106 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,106 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $51,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

VNO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,328. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

