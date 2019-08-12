Strs Ohio Sells 289 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $193,543.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,787.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,578. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Barclays started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

F5 Networks stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.59. 36,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,874. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.32 and a 52-week high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.81.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

