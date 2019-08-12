Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,453,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,154,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 166,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,014,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,396 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,585,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,767. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,040 shares of company stock worth $9,627,376. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

