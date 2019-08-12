Strs Ohio Has $2.58 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 121.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,750,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,784,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 52.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,901,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,847,000 after purchasing an additional 651,314 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 72.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 336,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $8,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $284,306.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,189.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $922,380.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,527. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $324.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.97 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

