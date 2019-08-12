Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

