Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.07. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $358.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

