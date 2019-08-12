Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,777. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

