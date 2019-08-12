Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $559,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3,282.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 261,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,055. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $59.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98.

