Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,556 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

CI stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.91. The stock had a trading volume of 114,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

