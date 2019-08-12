Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 180,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 55,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 1st quarter worth $1,960,000.

NYSE RQI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 59,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

