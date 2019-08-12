Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 148 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,034 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2,627.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hilton Hotels from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 72,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,990. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $101.14. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

