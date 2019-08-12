Stephens Analysts Give Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) a $16.00 Price Target

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been assigned a $16.00 price objective by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,964. Sientra has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 147.11% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Sientra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 17,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 20,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,996.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sientra by 97,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.