Stellar Price Reaches $0.0754 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Binance, Bitbns and Vebitcoin. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $58.92 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00265185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.01251677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000417 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001953 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,222,940,988 coins and its circulating supply is 19,632,397,707 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Binance, Vebitcoin, ABCC, BitMart, Stronghold, Poloniex, OKEx, Kryptono, Kraken, Huobi, Koinex, Bitfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Ovis, CEX.IO, GOPAX, Exmo, Exrates, Kuna, RippleFox, C2CX, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Indodax, Koineks, Bittrex, ZB.COM, BCEX, CryptoMarket, Upbit, Liquid and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.