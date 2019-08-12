State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 6,100 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 126,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,278. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

