State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 167,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,485,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $166,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 746.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 105,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 92,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.16. 2,634,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,930,239. The stock has a market cap of $351.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

