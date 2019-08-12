State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 13,900 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.4% in the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 67,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $63,695.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $735,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,501. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

