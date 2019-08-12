State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $2.05 Million Stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Post were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Post by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,439,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,272,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Post by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Post by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Post by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.45.

NYSE POST traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.24. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.