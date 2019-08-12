State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1,516.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 2,320.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

