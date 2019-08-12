State Treasurer State of Michigan Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

OHI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,628. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,000 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

