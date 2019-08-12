State Treasurer State of Michigan Cuts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Royal Gold by 375.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 762.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Royal Gold by 18.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 77.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays lowered Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.94.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,914. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $129.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.10%.

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $3,587,836.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $182,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,746 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

