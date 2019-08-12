Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stars Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stars Group by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Stars Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

TSG traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 875,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.54. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

