Stakenet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,135.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $76,135.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00914761 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004255 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 91,830,116 coins and its circulating supply is 86,895,611 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.