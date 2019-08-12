STACS Hits Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. STACS has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $4,700.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STACS token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, STACS has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00264272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.01256119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094208 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,841,019 tokens. The official website for STACS is stacs.io

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STACS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

