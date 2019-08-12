SRCOIN (SRCOIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market cap of $183,279.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00264748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01252188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

