Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 351.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,937 shares of the software company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,537,131.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at $34,126,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,608.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,505,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,841. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Splunk’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Wedbush raised their price objective on Splunk from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

