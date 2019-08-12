Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 9.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned 0.78% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $65,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 538.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,493. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

