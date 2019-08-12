Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives $53.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.82. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $92.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

