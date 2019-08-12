Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,366.00. Spectris shares last traded at $2,281.00, with a volume of 190,657 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXS. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Numis Securities upgraded Spectris to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,652.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

