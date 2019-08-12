Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003115 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $8,942.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023989 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.02179881 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bisq and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

