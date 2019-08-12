SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 35.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 270.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 126.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. SpartanNash Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.