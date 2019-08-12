Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (NYSE:POGS) Critical Survey

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 26.70% 19.16% 7.85% Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 5 8 1 0 1.71 Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 157.00%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.86 billion 0.27 $537.00 million $1.02 1.86 Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 297,445 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,921 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,364 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.