South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.57.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.00. 322,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 720.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

