Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.05. Sound Energy shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 668,416 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Sound Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Mitchener acquired 150,000 shares of Sound Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,520.19).

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.