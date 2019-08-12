SongCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2,205.00 (SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. SongCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,205.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SongCoin has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SongCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00748326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013510 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

SongCoin Profile

SONG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here . SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org

Buying and Selling SongCoin

SongCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SongCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

