Somerset Trust Co Trims Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 21.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,405,000 after buying an additional 1,876,556 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cigna by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cigna by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,487,000 after purchasing an additional 686,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,203,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,246,000 after purchasing an additional 645,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.15. 825,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,150. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.55.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.