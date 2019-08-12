Somerset Trust Co Sells 335 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Somerset Trust Co cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 396,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,945,000 after buying an additional 46,495 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.79. 1,280,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

